Jericho Rosales Had The *Best* Response To Breakup Rumors With Kim Jones

Rumors about Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones' alleged breakup started to circulate in the grapevine in 2022. The speculations ended when the two had a sweet exchange of messages on Jericho's birthday.

A year has passed and the breakup rumors continue to persist. Pep.ph reported Jericho's reaction, and his answer may finally put a stop to the speculations.

"People are entitled to think what they think. I mean, ano ang gagawin ko? Tatawa lang ako," he replied.

He also understands that people would always have something to say, but it wouldn't affect him anyway. "But it's okay, people are entitled to their own opinion. I'm really not that type of person na I really have to explain myself to anyone," he said.

"What you see is what you get. As long as [we] live in peace, in love, and respect, yun na ang importante sa akin," he concluded.

Jericho and Kim got married in May 1, 2014 at Shangri-La Resort Boracay.

In an earlier interview with PEP, Jericho said he and Kim never allowed themselves to be confined by societal expectations on how their relationship should be. He also said they have chosen not to adhere to rigid norms.

"I think I'm grateful because that's what we didn't have. In our own experience, we didn't have parameters."

Jericho and Kim also refuse to succumb to societal pressure when it comes to having children.

Jericho explains, "It's just not something that we get pressured by society. For all you know, we're never going to have a baby."

"It's just we have a gift of relationship wherein we both can be whoever we wanna be," he said back in 2021.