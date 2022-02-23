Jericho Rosales Shares A *Glimpse* Of New York City Home With Wife Kim Jones

It seems like celebrity couple Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones have officially moved to the Big Apple! The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing a sneak peek of their new residence in New York City yesterday, February 22. “Sa bagong haybol sa Big Apple,” he wrote, pertaining to the Tagalog slang for a 'house' and playfully joking about their latest home situation. “Kim on Google Maps: Saan ang palengke? Me sa bintana: anong oras dadaan ang taho?”

Continue reading below ↓

In another witty IG entry, the former matinee idol exhibited his signature sense of humor by sharing a clip of him doing the dishes—hilariously showing that he’s still in charge of the chores overseas! “Akala mo porket nasa New York ka, wala ka nang kawala ha? Wala kang ligtas, beshie!” he quips. ICYMI, Echo went viral recently for his funny way of washing their dishes, amusing netizens and fellow celebrities.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In another video, he bought a Hainanese Chicken Rice in the city, a dish that reminds him of his solo food escapades in NYC back in 2011, when he was still attending New York Film Academy.

Continue reading below ↓

It’s still not confirmed whether Jericho and Kim will be moving to NYC for good. However, it’s worth noting that the 42-year-old actor has been vocal recently about wanting to pursue his Hollywood dream. In May 2021, he revealed that he was working on a project that was being shot in Los Angeles. “It kinda gives me an opportunity na to get my SAG card, the Screen Actors Guild of America card. This is now the third time that this is happening in my career and I'm like, 'Okay, don't let this go now! Huwag mo na palampasin ito.'”

He also shared how his home base affects his career opportunities. “Even if you're in Manila, in the Philippines, you can do your projects here. Right now, marami tayong talent dito sa atin. But I mean, yeah, ultimately, ang dream ko talaga is to work with these professionals, to work with the best production companies and the best actors in the world. It's a dream, it can happen. And I only have to work on it.”

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.