Whoa, You Have To See Jericho Rosales Looking So *Hot* Wearing A Skirt

Jericho Rosales truly knows how to deliver a high-impact look. Just recently, he commanded everyone's attention by sharing his latest stylish OOTD, which showed him clad in a knee-length, pleated man-skirt! Although it’s generally not a new idea—men wearing skirts are all the rage in Hollywood (hello, Harry Styles!) and have existed for literally centuries—it’s a noteworthy fashion moment in the local landscape, especially for a celebrity of Echo’s stature.

Continue reading below ↓

Teaming his pleated skirt with an oversized boxy suit jacket and a pair of lace-up leather boots, the 42-year-old former matinee idol gave off a nonchalantly cool vibe, as if Kurt Cobain and Anthony Kiedis had a lovechild, says his longtime stylist David Milan, and truly—we’re all here for it! Even Echo's wife, style maven Kim Jones, gave her stamp of approval to her stylish hubs, putting up the sweetest comment.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Naturally, Echo’s bold OOTD captured the attention of style-savvy netizens. “It’s 2022, let's normalize men wearing skirts,” wrote one user. One even brought up Brad Pitt’s recent premiere night appearance for his latest movie Bullet Train, where the Hollywood actor effortlessly dominated the red carpet in a loose-fitting linen skirt.

Continue reading below ↓

With high-profile personalities such as Echo and Brad pushing boundaries for genderless fashion, it blurs the lines of society dictating what are supposedly exclusive to men and women. In fact, during the second quarter of 2021, Thom Browne’s pleated skirt made it to the top 10 hottest menswear items of global fashion platform Lyst, a first in history. It’s only a matter of time before more people catch up.

Continue reading below ↓

Super 120s Twill Classic Rise Pleated Skirt, $1390 (approximately P77,263), THOM BROWNE, thombrowne.com

While there are still deeply-ingrained cultural stereotypes that can come into play, there’s always room to step outside normal bounds in fashion, says David. He tells Preview, “There’s a long way to go here when it comes to breaking the stigma that only girls can wear skirts. But kids these days wear whatever they want and it’s such a beautiful thing.”

Continue reading below ↓

The stylist adds, “And if Brad Pitt can rock a beautifully-handstitched Haans Nicholas Mott skirt (Yesss, slow fashion king), you can too.” Word!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.