ICYDK, Jericho Rosales’ Hit Song ‘Pusong Ligaw’ Is About Kristine Hermosa

If you’ve been keeping up with local celebrity news the past week, you probably stumbled upon the recent reunion of famous exes Jericho Rosales and Heart Evangelista. ICYMI, the two hung out together with other former Star Magic A-listers, prompting their longtime followers to get kilig and reminisce about their past romantic memories!

Given Echo’s history of dating his leading ladies, fans couldn’t resist but wonder when he’ll be reunited with another former girlfriend whom he starred in many shows and movies with—none other than the ever-gorgeous Kristine Hermosa. Some even dug up an old video where Echo was cornered about once writing a song for the actress. And if you haven’t caught up on any clues yet, it’s the song Pusong Ligaw.

In an old interview with Luis Manzano, the actor admitted to dedicating the hit heartbreak song to Kristine when asked to confirm. “Okay, it’s an original song. Yes,” he said, adding that his former ladylove was also well aware of the gesture. “I told her nung prior interview ko. Nung presscon namin, sinabi ko sa kanya.” Aww!

While the two stars are now happily married, we have to admit that the song’s lyrics still tug at our heartstrings whenever we hear it.

Lyrics of note:

Ikaw pa rin ang hanap ng pusong ligaw

Ikaw ang patutunguhan at pupuntahan

Pag-ibig mo ang hanap ng pusong ligaw

Mula noon bukas at kailanman

In a 2009 interview, Kristine revealed that Echo was her first love, and she would always regard him as a special person in her life. "Hindi ko naman siya nakalimutan, ever," said the actress. "Siyempre naman 'pag naging parte kayo ng buhay ng isa't isa, hindi na mawawala 'yong pagiging special."

Fingers crossed for an EchoTin reunion soon!