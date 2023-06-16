ICYMI, OG Heartthrob Jerry Yan Is Back To Make You Fall In Love Again In 'Forbidden Flower'

Jerry Yan became a household name in the Philippines when we watched him portray the masungit Dao Ming Si in the hit Asianovela series, Meteor Garden. Almost all of us rushed home just to watch his love-hate relationship with the female Shan Cai, played by Barbie Hsu.

It looks like we'll get to watch him again because starring in the C-Drama, Forbidden Flower. It aired in China in February 2023, and iWantTFC has brought the Tagalog-dubbed to our small screens.

The plot of Forbidden Flower, without spoilers

The story revolves around He Ran (played by Xuo Ruo Han), a young art teacher from a wealthy family, who yearns for excitement and love. She becomes drawn to Xiao Han (Jerry Yan), a talented and introverted horticulturist, after hearing a mysterious voice at a salon.

However, their budding relationship faces obstacles as He Ran battles a serious health issue and Xiao Han harbors a hidden past, putting their connection to the test. Will they ever get past these issues?

When can I watch Forbidden Flower?

Forbidden Flower is now streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday at 8 p.m., starting June 14, 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

Forbidden Flower, Tagalog Dub