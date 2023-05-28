Aww, Jess Wilson Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Jess Wilson and Moritz Gastl! Jess announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with their first baby.

In her post, Jess wears a white bikini and sheer white sarong, proudly showing off her beautiful bump. Her caption is everything: "our little one is on the way." She also included a little chick emoji hatching in her caption. Awww!

Our new momma ~*glows*~ in all the photos. Take a look at her mini pregnancy photoshoot at the beach here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESS ???? (@jesswilson)

Jess and Moritz married on June 26, 2021, in Coron, Palawan. They also held a church ceremony in Austria in May 2022.

Yesterday, May 27, 2023, Jess posted their church wedding pic to celebrate the first anniversary of their Austria ceremony. Jess' pregnancy must be the best anniv gift for them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESS ???? (@jesswilson)

We can't wait to meet Baby Gastl!