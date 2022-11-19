Jessy Mendiola And Luis Manzano's New Customized Artista Van Has Details With Baby Peanut In Mind

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano gave fans a quick tour of the new customized artista van that the couple purchased for their growing family.

In their latest vlog uploaded on November 18, Jessy and Luis vlogged about the van's useful features that will come in handy when the couple welcomes Baby Peanut. It features reclinable massage chairs, a flatscreen TV, lighting with customizable colors, a cooler, a changing table, and a bathroom!

Jessy said of the purchase, "Isang milestone for me ito kasi gusto ko lang din i-share na noong nagta-taping pa ako, noong gumagawa pa ako ng mga teleserye, pangarap kong bumili ng ganitong kotse at magpa-customize. Pero dahil hindi ko pa kaya noon, siguro kasi mas inuna ko yung family ko kaysa sa sarili ko."

"Naisip ko, 'Sayang naman sa pera kung nagta-taping ako tapos lagi naman akong nasa set, hindi ko naman kailangan ng malaking van or ng customized na van,'" Jessy added. "So, pinagpaliban ko muna 'yun. But I think ito yung reason kung bakit naisip kong bumili ng van is because of Baby Peanut. Si Baby Peanut lang pala ang makakapag-push sa akin bumili ng ganito."

