Jessy Mendiola Flaunts Her Baby Bump And Introduces 'Little Peanut'

It's only been a few days since Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano announced the exciting news that they're expecting their first child, and we can feel their happiness growing even more.

In an IG post, Jessy shared a glimpse of her pregnancy so far, along with our first glimpse of their baby, where she flaunted her baby bump and shared a photo and video clip of an ultrasound session.

"Say hello to the world, our little Peanut!" Jessy wrote. OMG, is that a tiny little hand that we see?

Celebs such as Marian Rivera and Alex Gonzaga shared their positive reactions in the comments section.

Jessy earlier shared in an IG post that she and Luis had planned for their church wedding this 2022, before finding out they were pregnant.

"For now, our planned church wedding will have to take a backseat until our bundle of joy arrives," Jessy wrote. "This is, by far, the best surprise we have received in our lives. Indeed, with God all things are possible."

Congrats again, Jessy and Luis!

