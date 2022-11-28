Jessy Mendiola Admits Feeling Insecure About Her Pregnancy Body: ‘I don’t feel like myself anymore’

Among the actresses of her generation, Jessy Mendiola is no doubt one of the *sexiest*—often stunning crowds with her sensational physique and impressive discipline when it comes to fitness. So as a first-time expectant mom to her upcoming baby with Luis Manzano, the actress opening up about her body struggles is quite *refreshing* and real to watch.

In her recent vlog, the actress pulled back the curtains on her body image issues and talked about the adjustments she had to undergo during her pregnancy. “I don’t feel like myself anymore. As in dati, may abs ako tapos naka-swimsuit pa ako lagi. May mga bikini pictures pa ako,” she revealed. “I really get insecure. People are saying kapag buntis ka, dapat lagi kang masaya. Pero honestly, mahirap sa akin tanggapin na talagang lalaki ako or [mag-iiba] yung itsura ko.”

However, despite the challenges, Jessy is determined to push through and embrace every part of her motherhood journey, even the not-so-pleasing ones. “When it comes to pregnancy, kailangan mo talagang tanggapin na may magbabago sa katawan mo and it’s not going to be the same anymore.”



She added, “Hindi madali sa simula na tanggapin na magbabago yung katawan mo, mas lalo na kung you were active before the pregnancy. As months go by, kapag nakikita mong lumalaki yung tiyan mo, doon mo maiisip na it’s all worth it, kasi you’re carrying a human inside of you.”

Jessy and Luis had been together for five years before tying the knot in 2021. The lovebirds announced the pregnancy last August, then confirmed their baby’s sex weeks after. The baby even has a cute nickname already: Baby Peanut! "First and foremost, the priority is for Peanut to be healthy regardless of gender. But you know, mommy and I will do our best to raise you for you to be a blessing to other people,” Luis said.

