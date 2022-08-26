It's A Girl For Jessy Mendiola And Luis Manzano's Baby Number 1 AKA 'Little Peanut'

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano announced that they're expecting a baby girl! The soon-to-be-parents had an intimate gender reveal party which they vlogged about on August 25.

At the start of the video, Jessy said that she wanted a boy, while Luis was hoping for a baby girl. Vilma Santos, Luis' mom, expressed her excitement for Peanut, and said, "I'm just praying, anak, this time, it's not just husband-and-wife anymore, you're gonna be mommy and daddy. Holistic na 'to, family na 'to. I'm praying na sana, looking forward [to] a more meaningful life as a family. I wish you good luck and we're rooting for Peanut."

Following the gender reveal where Luis popped a large balloon that contained pink confetti, the actor and host said, "First and foremost, the priority is for Peanut to be healthy regardless of gender. But you know, mommy and I will do our best to raise you for you to be a blessing to other people."

Jessy and Luis announced that they're expecting their first child together in a vlog published early this month. Jessy told Luis, "Ang dami kong memorable moments with you, but this is the best."

Watch the full vlog below:

