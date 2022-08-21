Jessy Mendiola And Luis Manzano On Finding Out They Were Expecting: 'Do’n na kami nagsigawan at nag-iyakan'

It's only been a little over a week since Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano confirmed the happy news that they're going to become parents, and we're curious to find out more about how they found out they were expecting.

In Jessy's vlog uploaded on August 19, Friday, the couple sat down to talk about their journey.

Jessy says it was around late May or June when she felt she might already be pregnant. One day, Luis was at work, and Jessy asked him to buy a pregnancy test.

"Parang nararamdaman ko siya morning pa lang," Jessy recalled. "Parang pakiramdam ko, may laman na, may laman na yung tummy ko."

When two lines appeared, Jessy couldn't believe it at first and asked Luis to check while she took another pregnancy test.

Luis: "So pagpasok, meron ngang konti."

Jessy: "Naiyak siya ng konti, tapos…"

Luis: "Tapos pinalabas ako."

Jessy: "Tapos ando’n lang siya sa pinto, nag-aantay."

When two clear lines appeared on the second pregnancy test, that was when Jessy shared the news with Luis.

"Tinawag ko na siya tapos do'n na kami nagsigawan at nag-iyakan," Jessy said. Aww.

In the vlog, the couple also revealed that they had been trying to conceive for months. They were always half-expecting positive results every time they went on vacation, and Jessy would cry with disappointment each time she'd get her period. Eventually, they made the conscious decision to just enjoy the process and not pressure themselves.

On their readiness to become parents, Jessy and Luis agree that they both will never really know if they'll be ready.

"'Pag binigay sa ‘yo ni Lord, 'saka ka magiging ready," Jessy shared.

"Medyo mahirap din yung transition," she added. "But at the same time, ang dami kong natututunan, ang dami kong na-discover. Excited ako na meron na naman akong bagong chapter or journey sa buhay ko na tatahakin with Haw-Haw."

Watch Jessy's vlog here:

