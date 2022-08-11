OMG, Jessy Mendiola Is *Officially* Expecting Her First Baby With Luis Manzano

Congratulations are in order for Jessy Mendiola, who shared the wonderful news that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband Luis Manzano in a heartwarming vlog.

She teamed the announcement with a post on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white couple photo that showed them cradling her baby bump. So sweet! In the vlog, the lovebirds expressed their excitement about welcoming the new chapter of their married life. “Ang dami kong memorable moments with you, but this is the best,” Jessy told her beau.

Jessy and Luis have been together for five years before tying the knot in 2021. Last February, the actress hinted at preparing for their new milestone, seemingly going all-out for a daring photoshoot. She wrote, “This is it! My last pasabog pictorial before I turn 30 and before I get preggy!” Six months after, here she is!

We are so happy for you, Jessy and Luis!

