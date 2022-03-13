Jillian Ward Now Has Her Own *Sports Car* At Age 17

Remember child actress Jillian Ward who played Trudis Liit back in 2010? Well, she's all grown up, and she's flexing her latest purchase: a *sports car*. And she's only 17! Wow.

Jillian recently took to her IG page to share photos of her flashy new vehicle, a black convertible.

"My first sports car," Jillian wrote in her post, featuring herself wearing a velvety black bodysuit with the car in the background.

In another photo, she takes the driver's seat with the car's top down.



Note that this isn't Jillian's first car. In fact, she posted about buying a "new baby car" in November 2021.

The Kapuso actress starred in the drama Prima Donnas which ran from 2019 to 2021 and appeared in the action series Cain At Abel.

She also posts occasional updates on her YouTube channel and TikTok account, where she shows off her singing chops. On Facebook, the young actress has a whopping 16 million followers.

