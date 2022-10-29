JM De Guzman Reveals He Has *Feelings* For Donnalyn Bartolome

JM de Guzman just opened up about the *real score* between him and Donnalyn Bartolome.

In an interview with PEP on October 25, Tuesday, the actor set the record straight about his feelings toward the vlogger.

"May gusto ako sa kanya," the actor revealed. "Isa niya akong tagahanga. Nanliligaw? Sana, nagpaparamdam."

JM also noted that he and Donnalyn "are very close friends" and that they had met at an event for a party list.

ICYDK, Donnalyn actually threw JM a *surprise birthday party* in September, and fans couldn't help but feel the sweetness behind the gesture.

"Gano'n lang talaga siya, e," JM commented. "Gano'n lang talaga."

In an IG post in early October, JM wrote, "@donna may ginintuan kang puso para mabigyan mo ako ng pagkakataon na lumigaya. Hindi pa ako na-sorpresa ng ganito at lubos ang aking ligaya. Napakabuti mong tao. Sobrang suwerte siguro ng magiging boyfriend mo."

He later on edited the caption to: "Thank you so much. Astig ng vlog. Pinaka-malupit na vlog in the universe! Birthday vlog/gift from Donnalyn."

JM had previously appeared in Donnalyn's "Shawty" music video. Donnalyn released a vlog of the birthday party on October 4, entitled, "NILIGAWAN KO SI JM DE GUZMAN! (Shawty Yarn!?)".

