Jodi Sta. Maria Planned To *Quit* Showbiz After ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

Jodi Sta. Maria has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, and her Best Actress accolades are a testament to her experience and impressive acting chops. However, Jodi admits that she has also thought of leaving showbiz after filming her hit drama The Broken Marriage Vow.

“After we shot our last sequence, sabi ko, ‘Parang wala na yata talaga akong mabibigay. Parang na-exhaust ko na ‘yung kaya kong ibigay as an actor,’” she says. “Ang daming nangyari doon sa 24 years [in showbiz], na parang feeling ko, ‘Parang okay naman na, parang nasulit ko naman na.’”

According to the actress, it was physical and emotional exhaustion that made her consider venturing into something new. “Pag may mga panahon na you’re just physically tired and emotionally exhausted, maiisip mo siya. ‘May iba pa bang pwedeng gawin bukod dito?’ I don’t mean to sound ungrateful,” she explains.

However, Jodi admits that she is trusting the process and letting her faith direct her to where she needs to be. “At the end of the day, si Lord pa rin talaga yung mag-di-direct ng steps natin kung saan tayo pupunta. Dadalhin at dadalhin ka niya kung saan ka dapat, doon sa [purpose] niya para sayo,” she says.

“I hope I’ll still be here five years from now.”

