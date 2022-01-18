Jodi Sta. Maria Reacts To Assumptions She's An ABS-CBN Favorite

Jodi Sta. Maria recently reacted to assumptions that she's reportedly a favorite at ABS-CBN.

During a virtual press conference for The Broken Marriage Vow—where Jodi portrays the lead character, Dr. Jill Ilustre—the actress shared how she feels about such assumptions.



"Grabe naman," Jodi said, laughing. "Nagkataon lang siguro na nagkasunod-sunod. I think we are all treated naman fairly sa station."

Continue reading below ↓

Jodi went on to explain that she feels it's because a lot of actors chose to transfer networks or hesitated to accept new projects because of the risks brought about by the health crisis.



"Marami rin ding tao siguro maaaring lumipat o maaaring ayaw muna magtrabaho. Natatakot dahil may pandemic. May mga tao naman na willing mag-work so nagkataon lang na ganun siya. Hindi dahil sa favoritism."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jodi has consistently bagged lead roles in teleseryes, from 100 Days To Heaven in 2011, Be Careful With My Heart from 2012 to 2014, Pangako Sa 'Yo in 2015, Sana Dalawa Ang Puso in 2018, Sino Ang May Sala? in 2019, Ang Sa 'Yo Ay Sa 'Kin in 2020-2021, to the much-awaited Philippine adaptation of Dr. Foster, the Broken Marriage Vow, which premieres on January 24.

MORE ON JODI STA. MARIA

'The Broken Marriage Vow' Teaser Is Here And It Shows A *Very Important* Moment

Jodi Sta. Maria Reminisces About Her Childhood: 'It takes very little to have a happy life'

At 39 Years Old, Jodi Sta. Maria Graduates From College: 'It's never too late'