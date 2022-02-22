John Lloyd Cruz And Son Elias Were Spotted Hanging Out With *Rumored Girlfriend* Isabel Santos

Other than his showbiz comeback, it looks like John Lloyd Cruz has another important ~*life update*~ up his sleeve: He has been spotted hanging out with Filipina artist Isabel Santos for more than one occasion now—leading fans to think that they might actually be dating.

Isabel recently took to Instagram to share snapshots from her recent beach outing with the Happy ToGetHer actor, and this time, they brought his son Elias in tow. “Saw the river meet the sea,” she captioned her post.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On her Insta stories, she also posted a photo of JLC along with former Ang TV actor Sarji Ruiz, and another shot with Elias as well as other kids.

Continue reading below ↓

Whispers of their ~romance~ can be traced back to November 2021, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Isabel has been spending time on what looked like John Lloyd’s residential properties in Antipolo and Batangas. Netizens have also been speculating that JLC is the *mystery man* behind Isabel’s posts on Instagram, featuring a guy with his back always turned away. To cap it off, the two were spotted together at the Christmas party celebration of JLC's talent agency Crown Artist Management, which is co-owned by his good friend Maja Salvador.

ICYDK, Isabel is a 31-year-old artist who is also the granddaughter of the late Mauro “Malang” Santos, an esteemed cartoonist, illustrator, and painter in the ‘90s. Their family owns West Gallery in Quezon City, an art space where John Lloyd launched his first exhibit in 2019.

Neither Isabel nor John Lloyd has explicitly addressed their relationship status yet, so it is worth noting that they could just be ~*friends*~. Either way, it seems as though they’re having a great time together, which is what truly counts above all, right?

Continue reading below ↓

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Meet Jenzel Angeles, John Lloyd Cruz's *Rumored* Leading Lady In His New Sitcom

Awww, John Lloyd Wishes Ellen And Derek A *Strong* Marriage: 'Vital 'yon sa welfare at sa growth ng anak ko'

Is Bea Alonzo The One That Got Away? Here's What John Lloyd Cruz Had To Say