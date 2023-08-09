ICYMI, John Lloyd Cruz And Shaina Magdayao Reunited In Switzerland!

John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao are back together—not as lovers, but as co-stars. ICYMI, they both attended the 76th Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.

ICYDK, the ex-couple both star in Lav Diaz's Essential Truths of the Lake, alongside Hazel Orencio. The film revolves around the story of an official who tries to solve a 15-year-old case around an ash-laden landscape and impenetrable lake.

This is not the first time that the two have worked with the indie filmmaker. In 2020, John Lloyd top-billed Lav's Servando Magdamag—where Shaina made a cameo appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essential Truths of the Lake (@essentialtruthsofthelake)

John Lloyd and Shaina go way back. They began their relationship in 2010, but after a two-year stint as lovers, they went their separate ways in April 2012, and the two did not reveal the reason for their breakup.

In a 2015 media presscon, almost three years after their breakup, Shaina stated that the two of them were good friends. She expressed that she had completely moved on from the past. Their first project together post-breakup was the ABS-CBN teleserye Nathaniel.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essential Truths of the Lake (@essentialtruthsofthelake)

What is the Locarno Film Festival?

Founded in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is an annual event held in Locarno, Switzerland and screens various works, from documentaries to short firms to feature-length movies. The festival's grand prize is the Golden Leopard, awarded to the best film in the International Competition. Other awards include the Leopard of Honour for career achievement, and the Prix du Public, the public choice award.

A total of 17 films will be screened at the film fest, which is held at Europe's largest open-air theater Piazza Grande (it seats 8,000!). Joining the roster of films to be presented at the film festival is Richard Somes' Topakk (Triggered) which is top-billed by actor-politician Arjo Atayde. Arjo is also attending the event as the Vice Chairperson of the Special Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts in the Congress.

Sylvia Sanchez, who is one of Topakk's producers, also came to attend the film festival. She shared a sneak peek of the event before their film's international screening.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvia Sanchez (@sylviasanchez_a)

Congratulations to all the Filipino delegates at the Locarno Film Festival this 2023!