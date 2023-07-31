Aww, John Lloyd Cruz Had The ~Sweetest~ Speech At Maja Salvador’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

John Lloyd Cruz and Maja Salvador have one of the strongest friendships in showbiz. The two, whose characters in the 2007 film One More Chance had some of the most memorable movie lines in history, managed to stay close for a long time now, their bond surviving life’s ups and downs. In fact, JLC staging his showbiz comeback after four years of hiatus under Maja’s management company is a testament to his trust in the actress.

So when Maja and her groom-to-be Rambo Nunez gathered their nearest and dearest for the welcoming dinner ahead of their wedding in Bali, John Lloyd surely didn’t miss it for the world, offering one of the most heartfelt wedding speeches.

In a snippet posted on Twitter, the award-winning-actor delivered a touching message for the soon-to-be-newlyweds. “Mahalaga yung buhay yong dalawa samin. Alagaan nyong mabuti isa’t isa. Unawain nyo isa’t isa palagi.”

He continued, “Maj, i-respeto mo yung asawa mo. Rambo tol, ikaw din. Ingatan mo yung kapatid ko, naging napakabuti niyan sakin. Sa marami samin dito, sa maraming tao. Mahal na mahal ko yan. At gusto ko na ring magpasalamat sayo Rambo gamit ang pagkakataong ito. Kasi alam ko unti unti mong tinutulungan si Maj na abutin ang mga pangarap nya sa buhay.”

The actor injected humor in his speech, too, eliciting laughs from other guests. “Mapangarap yan, sobrang mapangarap yan. In other words, ambisyosa yan.”

“Pero Rambo, di ka magsisisi na nasa kampo mo yang si Maja. Congratulations sa inyong dalawa. Mahal ko kayo.” BRB, crying!

In an interview with Pep.ph last 2021, Maja sang JLC praises, saying that the actor’s *tough love* inspired her to become a better actress. “Alam mo yung bilang kuya, di ba, may ganun? Tough love. Kailangan mo i-push yung kapatid mo. Kailangan magpakitang-gilas yung kapatid mo. Minsan may mga ganunan kaming dalawa. So, dun nag-start closeness namin.

"Siya yung isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit ko minahal ang acting, kung bakit ko binigyan ng sobrang laking pagpapahalaga yung craft na ito. Kasi saludo ako kung paano siya."

Aww. What a blessed woman you are, Maja! Congratulations on your upcoming wedding.