John Prats Opens Up About His Love Team 'Breakup' With Heart Evangelista: 'I felt bumagsak career ko'

Anyone who watched TV in the '90s and '00s would remember that John Prats was among the most familiar faces in showbiz. The actor, dancer, and director spoke about his feelings following his "break-up" with his love team partner, Heart Evangelista.

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez’s vlog "Trust the Process", John talked about his different experiences in his many years of showbiz. "For me, this is my biggest achievement kasi alam natin sa industriya natin, napakahirap tumagal. Para tumagal ka ng 30 years, sobrang blessing na talaga," he told Bianca.

John talked about growing up in front of the camera–from getting his start in Ang TV in 1992, followed by his stint as a musician as the drummer of JCS that included bandmates Carlo Aquino and Stefano Mori, being cast in G-mik, his love team partnership with Heart, and moving on to dancing and directing.

According to John, the first time that he experienced fame was when G-mik started. He said, "Sabi ko nga, ang suwerte ko na naabutan ko noong artista ako nang walang cellphone at social media. Because noong time na 'yon, parang feeling ko yung difference ngayon at noon–mas sabik yung fans."

Continue reading below ↓

John also talked about his experience as the drummer of JCS where they were being chased by fans. He shared, "Alam namin tatlo noon when we had our time, in-enjoy namin at binigay namin sa fans namin kung ano yung happiness na gusto nilang makuha from us. Sobrang na-enjoy namin 'yun until dumating yung John and Heart era."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

John and Heart played sweethearts in movies such as Trip (2001), My First Romance (2003), and Ang Tanging Ina (2003). After his tandem with Heart ended, John said that he experienced a career slump. He said, "After that era, 'yun na yung time na sobrang I felt bumagsak yung career ko. Noong naghiwalay kami ni Heart, ang show ko nalang noong time na 'yun is before kasi 'di ba may ASAP and ASAP Fanatic?"

Continue reading below ↓

"So, 'yun nalang ang show ko before, sobrang liit na ng [talent fee] ko. Once a week lang ako nakikita and nagtratrabaho," John said.

John shared with Bianca that there were feelings of frustration. John said, "Sobrang nakaka-frustrate kasi nakikita mo yung dating ka-love team mo na ang ganda ng career, tapos ikaw, parang siyempre, feeling mo na walang plano sa iyo, parang ano yung gagawin ko to reinvent myself?"

John reinvented himself by going back to his first love: Dancing. The actor shared that he took dancing seriously and he established himself as a dancer on ASAP, and later on in his career, Laurenti Diyogi gave John a chance to try his hand at directing with Ang Probinsyano.

John also got to talk about entering the Pinoy Big Brother house which he described was his "second chance" at showbiz. Sharing his thoughts on anyone who wants to reinvent themselves, John said, "Huwag kayong mag-settle kung ano yung meron. You just have to think kung ano pa yung puwede mong gawin at kung ano pa yung growth na puwede mo ma-achieve, doon ka."

Continue reading below ↓

Watch the full interview here:

MORE ON JOHN:

John Prats And Isabel Oli Welcome Their Third Child, Forest

John Prats And Isabel Oli's Honeymoon Hashtag Is Adorable

Watch BFFs John Prats And Angelica Panganiban Play A Game Of Fast Talk!