Joshua Garcia Responds To Rumors That Bella Racelis ~*Unfollowed*~ Him

Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis recently made headlines when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the latter seemingly ~unfollowed~ Joshua on Instagram.

ICYDK, whispers of an alleged romance between the two started when the actor made a playlist for Bella, followed by a series of incidents where they were *spotted* holding hands and sharing matching bracelets.

In a recent interview, Joshua puts the rumors to rest once and for all. "I think we're good, I think okay kami," he says, pertaining to his ~relationship~ with the vlogger. However, the actor reiterates that he's currently single.

"Parang lahat na lang nali-link sakin. Parang bawal ako magkaroon ng kaibigan. Marami akong friends na babae na nasa same industry," says Joshua.

According to him, the rumors rumors don't *affect* him anymore. “Nine years na rin ako sa industry. At first, naaapektuhan ako sa mga ganyan. Palagi akong nagbabasa ng tweets, ng mga comments. Pero ngayon, hindi na. Ngayon, focus sa goals."

