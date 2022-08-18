Joshua Garcia Dismisses ~*Dating Rumors*~ With Jane De Leon: ‘Friends lang kami’

The excitement surrounding the release of the superhero series Darna hasn’t shown any signs of stopping since it made its debut last August 15. Fans have been eager to soak up more details about the show, including the personal lives of its stars IRL!



Given their much-awaited team-up, it’s only natural for fans to ~ship~ lead stars Jane De Leon and Joshua Garcia together.

In an interview with Magandang Buhay hosts, Joshua broke his silence about the rumors, clarifying that he and Jane are nothing more than co-stars. “Magkaibigan lang kami ni Jane,” he shared, quickly explaining that while he has nothing but kind words for his leading lady, as their focus is on the show itself for now. “Mabait si Jane, maganda, matalino. Napakagaan niyang kasama. Magaan syang ka-eksena. Yes, okay si Jane. It’s just that di pwede yung ganun. Dapat professional eh. Ang hirap ng tinatrabaho namin.”

IMAGE ABS-CBN Entertainment

Joshua has been previously in a relationship with his former reel-life partner Julia Barretto. They broke up in 2019, and the actor has been single ever since. In fact, he has been making use of his free time to try new things! Case in point: Aside from his acting ventures, he also enrolled in an entrepreneurship course at the Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities last 2020. Armed with an inspiring message, he says, “It’s never too late to do something new. Use this pandemic time to create or learn new things. You just need courage and perseverance."

Keep doing you, Joshua!

