OMG, Joshua Garcia And David Licauco Are *Spotted* In One Frame And Netizens Are Losing It

New friendship alert! In case you haven’t been watching entertainment news, former rival networks ABS-CBN and GMA ended their decades-long competition and embarked on a collaborative agreement, making a historic move by allowing the screening of noontime show It's Showtime on GMA’s GTV.

That said, it comes as no surprise that some A-list Kapamilya stars showed up at tonight’s GMA Gala Night, brushing elbows with Kapuso celebs they normally don’t work with. Case in point: the ~adorable~ interaction between two of the most-buzzed-about male celebrities today: Joshua Garcia and David Licauco.

In a photo shared by Sparkle GMA Artist Center handler Isabel Bulatao on Twitter, the two posed for a pic together, which naturally sent the internet into a frenzy. “Left or right?” she asked the Twitterverse. Check out what the fans have to say in the link below:

TBH, we’re feeling torn about our choice! David’s leading lady Barbie Forteza might be able to relate, given that she enthusiastically spoke up about wanting to be paired with Joshua in one interview. Hopefully, David knew about it and helped her spread the good word ;)