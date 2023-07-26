Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Is Joshua Garcia *Dating* Filipina-French Athlete Emilienne Vigier?

Eagle-eyed netizens couldn’t help but notice ~similarities~ in their Instagram stories.
by Yssa Cardona | 6 hours ago
Is Joshua Garcia Dating Filipina-French Athlete Emilienne Vigier?
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/garciajoshuae, emiliennevigier
Featured

The rumor mill is *buzzing* with whispers of a blossoming romance between heartthrob Joshua Garcia and Pinay-French golfer Emilienne Vigier. Yup, you heard it right!

In case you’re curious, it all started with some sneaky netizens who noticed that Joshua and Emilienne seemingly went on a dreamy vacation in Palawan in June after they were *spotted* posting photos with the same background.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, here's the real kicker: The actor recently decided to flex his culinary muscles and posted some drool-worthy pictures of his cooking adventures. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Emilienne also posted ~*similiar*~ pics on her own IG account. Hmmm.

undefinedInstagram/garciajoshuae
undefinedInstagram/emiliennevigier
CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
watch now


She also posted a photo with a ~mystery guy~. Aww!

undefinedInstagram/emiliennevigier


While the two have yet  to comment on their dating status, there's no denying that they make an undeniably adorable pair!

Read more stories about
watch now