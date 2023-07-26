Is Joshua Garcia *Dating* Filipina-French Athlete Emilienne Vigier?

The rumor mill is *buzzing* with whispers of a blossoming romance between heartthrob Joshua Garcia and Pinay-French golfer Emilienne Vigier. Yup, you heard it right!
In case you’re curious, it all started with some sneaky netizens who noticed that Joshua and Emilienne seemingly went on a dreamy vacation in Palawan in June after they were *spotted* posting photos with the same background.
Now, here's the real kicker: The actor recently decided to flex his culinary muscles and posted some drool-worthy pictures of his cooking adventures. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Emilienne also posted ~*similiar*~ pics on her own IG account. Hmmm.
She also posted a photo with a ~mystery guy~. Aww!
While the two have yet to comment on their dating status, there's no denying that they make an undeniably adorable pair!