Is Joshua Garcia *Dating* Filipina-French Athlete Emilienne Vigier?

The rumor mill is *buzzing* with whispers of a blossoming romance between heartthrob Joshua Garcia and Pinay-French golfer Emilienne Vigier. Yup, you heard it right!

In case you’re curious, it all started with some sneaky netizens who noticed that Joshua and Emilienne seemingly went on a dreamy vacation in Palawan in June after they were *spotted* posting photos with the same background.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, here's the real kicker: The actor recently decided to flex his culinary muscles and posted some drool-worthy pictures of his cooking adventures. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Emilienne also posted ~*similiar*~ pics on her own IG account. Hmmm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Garcia (@garciajoshuae)

Instagram/garciajoshuae

Instagram/emiliennevigier

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now



She also posted a photo with a ~mystery guy~. Aww!

Instagram/emiliennevigier



While the two have yet to comment on their dating status, there's no denying that they make an undeniably adorable pair!