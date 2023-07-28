We Can't Get Over This *Adorable* Interaction Between Joshua Garcia And His Rumored GF Emilienne Vigier On IG

Well, it seems like ~*love is in the air*~ for heartthrob Joshua Garcia, as netizens are buzzing with excitement about a *rumored* romance between him and French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.

The actor and the talented golfer have been the subject of speculations since they posted similar photos from Joshua's Palawan trip in June. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, however, an *adorable* interaction on Instagram has fans going wild.

Just recently, Emilienne shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account with the caption "J’adore vivre et boire du vin," which translates to "I love to live and drink wine."

Instagram/emiliennevigier

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As soon as the post went live, her followers flooded the comments section with compliments, showering her with love. Among the myriad of comments, however, one stood out from the rest—a simple yet endearing remark from none other than Joshua himself.

“Ang ganda ng lighting,” he commented, to which Emilienne replied, “Wow ah, lighting lang?” LOL!

Instagram/emiliennevigier

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

While the two have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the dating rumors, their fans are eagerly keeping a close eye on their every move, hoping to catch more of their adorable interactions online!