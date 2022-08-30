Woah, Rumor Has It That Joshua Garcia And Gabbi Garcia Are ~Starring~ In A TV Series Together

This is not a drill, you guys! The internet is currently ablaze with speculation that Kapuso darling Gabbi Garcia will soon be teaming up with Kapamilya leading man Joshua Garcia for a TV series.

Additional details about the project are scant, although it’s reportedly a collaboration between GMA-7 and Dreamscape Entertainment, the entertainment division of ABS-CBN. While neither of the networks has confirmed the news yet, it’s worth noting that the rumored series is not without precedents. In fact, the two rival broadcasting giants already set their differences aside back in 2008 when they collaborated on the movie For The First Time, starring KC Concepcion and Richard Gutierrez.

IMAGE (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/garciajoshuae, Instagram/gabbi

Since failing to renew its franchise, ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak has openly expressed their intent to collaborate with other local media networks to produce big projects. “We hope the industry evolves from being highly competitive to increasingly collaborative, which benefits all stakeholders in the long run," he said in an interview.

Joshua has been making waves recently as Jane De Leon’s leading man in Darna, while Gabbi is currently starring opposite her reel-to-real life beau Khalil Ramos in Love You Stranger.

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.