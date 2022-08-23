Aww! Joshua Garcia Just Revealed He Was Already Into ~*Dancing*~ Since Kindergarten

Joshua Garcia is an artist who wears many hats—he’s an award-winning actor, endorser, influential figure, and most recently, TikTok’s resident ~*Viral King*~.

While he already made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, he recently revealed that his childhood dream was to actually become a dancer!

“I started dancing nung high school ako. Pero kinder palang ako gusto ko nang magsayaw sa graduation,” Joshua shares in an interview. “Di ako sinasali [kasi siguro makulit ako]. Ang ginawa ko, umakyat ako ng bakod. Syempre takot na takot ang maestra ko: ‘Hoy bumaba ka diyan!’” So adorable!

Eventually, he became a member of a cultural dance group in Batangas, which allowed him to represent the Philippines at a dance festival in Italy. Wow!

“Pagpasok ko sa showbiz, nag hip-hop naman ako,“ Joshua reveals. “Nadaanan ko na lahat at ngayon, TikTok naman.”

The actor is thankful for platforms like TikTok, which gives him the opportunity to dance despite his busy schedule. “Makakatulong talaga sa akin. I’m thankful, it’s another platform for me to show my hidden talents.”

We support you and all of your *hidden talents*, Joshua!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

