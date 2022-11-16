Joshua Garcia Gets Real About His Relationship Status: ‘Single ako’

Months after Joshua Garcia was spotted holding hands with YouTube vlogger Bella Racelis, the actor has cleared up all the *rumors* that he’s currently dating or ~in a relationship~.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, the Darna leading man opened up about the status of his love life, revealing that he’s currently single despite all the romance speculations. “Wag na nating pag-usapan ‘yan, basta ako, single ako. Nag-iisa ako diba? Wala nga akong kasama sa Japan eh,” he said, emphasizing that he didn’t have a partner during his trip to Japan with his celebrity friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, and Zanjoe Marudo

Joshua then joked about being the “fifth wheel” of the group during their recent trip abroad. “May mga times na maiinggit ka na ang sarap sana na may kayakap ka dito pero kasi kasama mo ‘yung mga kaibigan mo,” he shares. “Parang as one kami kaya parang hindi ko naramdaman na naiwan ako doon.” Awww!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.