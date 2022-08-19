Sorry, no results were found for
OMG, Joshua Garcia *Apparently* Made A Playlist For Bella Racelis And We’re So ~Kilig~

He also has some *sweet* comments on her Instagram posts.
by Cass Lazaro | 2 hours ago
bella racelis, joshua garcia
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/garciajoshuae, Instagram/thatsbellayt
Another day, another rumored girlfriend for Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia! The actor, who was previously linked to his Darna leading lady Jane De Leon and internet superstar Bella Poarch is once again the subject of *dating rumors*, this time around with vlogger Bella Racelis.

A TikTok post sharing some of the pair’s adorable interactions recently went viral and had seriously got us lurking for more evidence about the two's brewing *romance*.

Curious to know more? Here are some ~signs~ we gathered that *prove* the two might be dating!

1. Joshua apparently made a playlist for Bella.

Bella Racelis playlistTikTok
We’re gushing over the thought that they have a shared playlist together and it even includes a song from Euphoria star Dominic Fike. So, so kilig!

2. Joshua is the sweetest when commenting on Bella’s posts.

Joshua G's comments on BellaInstagram/thatsbellayt

It’s obvious that the two are ~updated~ with each other’s shenanigans!

3. Joshua adores Bella’s corgi, and he even got his own recently!

bella-joshua
Instagram/thatsbellayt

bella racelis
TikTok
joshuas' corgiInstagram/garciajoshuae


Woah, was he ~influenced~? We don't blame him though—Bella's Theo is SO cute!

4. Joshua follows Bella’s mom on Insta!

Hmm.

5. They were recently spotted getting cozy at a mutual friend's party.

Bella-JoshuaTikTok
The signs may be there, but one should know that these do not guarantee that the two are indeed officially ~in a relationship~. For one, they might just be friends, who are clearly having fun bonding with each other! Although we have to admit, they make quite an awesome pair. Agree?

