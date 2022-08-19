OMG, Joshua Garcia *Apparently* Made A Playlist For Bella Racelis And We’re So ~Kilig~

Another day, another rumored girlfriend for Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia! The actor, who was previously linked to his Darna leading lady Jane De Leon and internet superstar Bella Poarch is once again the subject of *dating rumors*, this time around with vlogger Bella Racelis.

A TikTok post sharing some of the pair’s adorable interactions recently went viral and had seriously got us lurking for more evidence about the two's brewing *romance*.

Curious to know more? Here are some ~signs~ we gathered that *prove* the two might be dating!

1. Joshua apparently made a playlist for Bella.

We’re gushing over the thought that they have a shared playlist together and it even includes a song from Euphoria star Dominic Fike. So, so kilig!

2. Joshua is the sweetest when commenting on Bella’s posts.

It’s obvious that the two are ~updated~ with each other’s shenanigans!

3. Joshua adores Bella’s corgi, and he even got his own recently!

Woah, was he ~influenced~? We don't blame him though—Bella's Theo is SO cute!

4. Joshua follows Bella’s mom on Insta!

Hmm.

5. They were recently spotted getting cozy at a mutual friend's party.

The signs may be there, but one should know that these do not guarantee that the two are indeed officially ~in a relationship~. For one, they might just be friends, who are clearly having fun bonding with each other! Although we have to admit, they make quite an awesome pair. Agree?

