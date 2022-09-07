Sorry, no results were found for
OMG, Joshua Garcia Just Posted A *Cute* Video Of Bella Racelis On His IG Photography Account

Did he just subtly ~confirm~ the dating rumors?
by Yssa Cardona for Candymag.com | Just now
Joshua Garcia Posts A Video Of Bella Racelis On His IG
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/garciajoshuae, Instagram/thatsbellayt
Gen Z heartthrob Joshua Garcia and vlogger Bella Racelis continue to make us kilig! ICYDK, the two sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at their mutual friend’s party. Eagle-eyed netizens also took notice of the actor’s *sweet* comments on Bella’s IG posts and the Spotify playlist that he ~allegedly~ made for the vlogger.

Just last night, Joshua posted a super cute video of Bella on his Instagram photography account, sharing some film photos that he took of her. We’re loving the ~subtle~ flex!

Netizens think that this *might* be a confirmation of their alleged romance, and it looks like they’re supportive of the two!

While we don’t really know the *real* score between Joshua and Bella yet, one thing’s for sure: they definitely make quite a cute pair!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

