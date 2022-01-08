We're Loving Judy Ann Santos And Ryan Agoncillo's Low-Key Birthday Party For Luna At Home

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's third child Luna just turned six on January 8!

On Instagram, Judy Ann shared photos of the family with the birthday girl flanked by her parents and her siblings, Lucho, 11, and Yohan, who just turned 17 in November.

Judy Ann shared that Luna picked her own theme, birthday cake design, food menu, and the designs for their matching t-shirts. The actress commented, "Wala na kaming ibang ginawa kundi orderin at bayaran."

The actress also wrote about her daughter's qualities. "That's our 6-year-old baby girl… Super independent, smart, funny, sweet, loving lunnie bunny. Happy birthday our dearest Potpot. We love you with all our heart," she shared.

On Instagram Stories, Judy Ann gave a lowdown of the day's events: Birthday pancakes, cracking Luna's pinata cake, and another video where Luna can be seen breaking another pinata in their garden.

Ryan also shared beautiful photos of a beaming Luna with her pancakes. He wrote, "Juana Luisa, 6."