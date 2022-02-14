Judy Ann Santos And Ryan Agoncillo's *Secret* To A Long-Lasting Marriage: 'Kahit masakit, communicate'

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo are spilling the *secrets* to their long-lasting union.

In an interview with Karen Davila, the couple talked about their start as friends, their engagement story, and their tips for a strong, lasting relationship.

Ryan revealed how being initially ~friendzoned~ by Judy Ann actually helped their relationship blossom: "Slowly, I would witness how she was on set. I would notice how she was with people. That's how we became friends. I would hang out with the production people and also with her. I prospered in the friendzone."

On what prompted the change from friends to lovers, Judy Ann said, "I prayed for a partner who would show me what life is really because I didn't know what life is. I've been working since I was eight. Ito ang nakalakihan kong buhay. When Ryan came along, I saw that this is the life I was missing. This is the life that I want."

Ryan then shared all the sweet details of their proposal.

"She was doing a film called Ploning at that time. Sumama ako and nag-take ng pictures. Ang request niya is I make a book out of the behind-the-scenes. I did produce the book and it was launched. Nakalagay doon sa dulo ng book that people could buy, 'Maligayang kaarawan Judy Ann, sana'y magustuhan mo.' Then I had one book printed saying, 'Will you marry me?"

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, revealed the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

"You communicate whether you feel bad about your partner, you feel sad, or when you're at your happiest. Mas lalong magkaka-issue na dapat naman pwedeng wala if you don't communicate properly. Kahit masakit 'yung sasabihin mo, communicate. Kahit gaano ka kasaya, communicate," Judy Ann said.

Judy Ann and Ryan got married in 2009. They have three kids: Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

Watch the full interview here: