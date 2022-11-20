Wow, Judy Ann Santos And Ryan Agoncillo Threw A Grand Debut For Yohan's 18th Birthday

Yohan Agoncillo, the eldest daughter of Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo is now an adult as she celebrated her 18th birthday with a grand debut attended by friends and family on November 20. The debut's theme was "euphoria."

The event was attended by celebrities such as Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan, Frankie Pangilinan, Miel Pangilinan, Dominic Roque, Ryzza Mae Dizon, talent manager Noel Ferrer, celebrity stylist Pam Quinones, and event stylist Gideon Hermosa who spruced up the venue for the big day.

Sharon shared photos from the party and in one of her captions, Sharon made a reference to her 2002 movie with Judy Ann, Magkapatid. The Megastar wrote, "Magkapatid hanggang kabilang buhay! #sharon&judyann20years."

Meanwhile, Dominic, Pam, Gideon, and Ryzza Mae took to Instagram Stories to share scenes from the party. Ryzza also performed a dance number with Yohan on stage.

INSTAGRAM/RYZZAMAEDIZON_

Yohan also shared a father-and-daughter dance with Ryan as they danced to BTS' "Dynamite," as well as with Judy Ann:

Yohan's actual birthday is on November 7, and Judy Ann wrote a touching Instagram post where a part of her message reads, "Life is tough my love. Friends come and go but family is permanent. Wherever you wanna go, whatever you want to be, we will be here for you. Always and forever."

