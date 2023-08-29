Judy Ann Santos Teaches Her Daughter A V ~*Important*~ Adulting Lesson: Commuting

When you have A-list celebrities as your parents, there’s no doubt that you’ll reap certain advantages—such as a lavish lifestyle and access to the best resources to make your life easier. Despite her superstar status, Judy Ann Santos is eager to raise ~practical~ kids, mindful to teach them real-life skills!

ICYDK, her eldest daughter Yohan is already in college (time flies!), and to ensure that she’s well-equipped when the situation calls for it, the celeb mom recently taught her a ~v important~ adulting skill: commuting. "I didn’t just allow her to experience how to commute, I forced her to try commuting. Yohan was actually excited. We rode the jeep around the area," she shared in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

She explained that being street-smart pays off when certain problems arise. "So, she knows how to go around. She will not feel helpless when our car gets stuck in a traffic jam. It was an ungodly hour. So, it turned out, there were very few vehicles on the road. For some reason, I also wondered why traffic was light," she shared.

"I just showed Yohan where she could eat around the area. This is the one thing which if you don’t teach your child, she will feel helpless when she gets to college. So they need to know how to do those things," she added.

Further, the veteran actress said that they’re candid when it comes to conversing with their children. "We are both disciplinarians. We are both spoilers, as well. But we also treat the kids as barkada. Once we said, ‘Ito ang masusunod,’ that will happen.

"We try to talk to our children to make them understand what’s happening around them. Wala kaming filters when it comes to talking to them.

"Let’s say Luna asks me something in English, and wala ang daddy niya around, we will Google it. They need to see that I don’t act as someone intelligent. I tell them, 'Hindi ko rin ‘to alam, anak.' It’s okay to be honest in telling your kids that you don’t know something. Not because you’re a mom, you know everything," she said.