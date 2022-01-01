Here's How Julia Barretto And Gerald Anderson Spent The New Year

Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson ~literally~ welcomed 2022 with a bang!

On Instagram, Julia shared a short video where she shared a kiss with Gerald as fireworks lit up the night sky.

It looks like the celebrity couple made the most out of their New Year holiday together. In Gerald's Insta post on December 30, the pair went out on a date in a yacht and visited a stable. Gerald shared that the photos were shot by Julia.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While Julia didn't reveal much about her holiday getaway with Gerald, she did post a photo on the yacht, wearing the same clothes in Gerald's post:

The actor also shared a short video of their accommodations in Zambales:

Continue reading below ↓

Since confirming their relationship in March last year, the couple has been very open about their relationship on social media. In an interview in August, Gerald expressed a desire to marry Julia and said that she's "the one."