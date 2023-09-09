Julia Barretto Reacts To Rumors Of Her *Secret Wedding* With Gerald Anderson

Hold your horses, everyone. Julia Barretto just declared that weddings are not something to be rushed.

Julia and Gerald Anderson have been in a relationship for three years now, and recently some fans couldn't help but speculate about a possible *secret wedding.*

The 26-year-old actress finally responded to the rumor last Friday, September 8, 2023. She admitted that marriage is something they look forward to, however, they are definitely not in a rush for it to happen.

"I mean, it's something to look forward to, pero ba't niyo ba kami minamadali?" Julia quipped during an ambush interview at the recently held Preview Ball 2023.

Julia humbly dismissed the secret wedding rumor and said, "I feel like when that moment comes...I feel like it's something to be shared when the two people are ready to share such a thing."

She also affirmed that they are both happy and thriving in life at present. "We're just really happy [with] where we are in life."

It was in 2021 when the two went public with their relationship. Along the course of their love story, the two have been open about the idea of marriage.

This year, Gerald revealed in an interview that he wants to marry Julia. “Siya talaga [ang pakakasalan ko]).”

For the 34-year-old actor, it wasn't something he planned, rather it was something he just felt for Julia. “You just know, alam mo lang. You just feel na may nagbabago sa ‘yo. You feel na nag-iiba ‘yung priorities mo or mas naging malinaw sa ‘yo ‘yung priorities mo,” he said.

In 2022, Julia also disclosed to the public that she was not *scared* to say "yes" in case Gerald asked for her hand.

During that same year, Gerald also labeled himself as someone who's already "ready to settle down."

