Julia Barretto Reveals Plans To Go Back To School: ‘Gusto ko talaga mag-college’

Julia Barretto has always been *candid* about her desire to go back to school after she made the decision to put her education on hold so she could pursue her acting career. After hearing stories from her siblings Claudia and Leon about their college experiences, however, the actress has found herself yearning for the vibrant ~campus life~ that she missed out on.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

IMAGE Instagram/juliabarretto

"I really wanna go back to school. Gustong gusto ko talagang mag-college. I really wanna study,” she shares in a recent interview.

“Yung mga kapatid ko kasi si Claui, kaka-finish lang, sa Ateneo siya last year. Si Leon is third year. He’s taking up business marketing. So naririnig ko yung college stories nila and I’m just dreaming for the day na ma-experience ko rin.”

According to Julia, she’s considering pursuing a degree in either Psychology, Drama, or Business in another country.

“Sana hindi dito. Sana abroad. Maganda kasing ma-experience yung college na physical, di ba? Magkakaroon ka ng college friends, professor. Ang gandang pakinggan ng stories nila,” she says. "Sana before mag-thirty ako. Kahit short course lang, happy na ako.”

Julia says she's working hard to film movies so she can pursue her studies once they're released.

“I think yun ang pinakagusto ko talagang gawin ngayon. If makaka-find ako ng perfect way na wag magsabay yung shooting at tsaka yung pag-aaral, ang perfect na talaga ng lahat," she says. "Igo-goal ko talagang magawa yan.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

You’re a true inspiration, Julia!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.