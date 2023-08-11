Julia Montes When Asked About Her Plans To Settle Down With Coco Martin: 'Nag-announce ba kami? Wala naman'

It was in May this year when Julia Montes and Coco Martin ~*subtly*~ confirmed their 12-year relationship, and it's undeniable that the Internet is *curious* about what's next for the two. In a recent interview, however, the actress addressed the matter once and for all.

When asked about her future plans with Coco, Julia candidly answered: "Nag-announce ba kami? Wala naman," she says, revealing that she's just *enjoying* the blessings that come into her life.

“Siguro ano lang, enjoy lang muna ‘yung journey. Happy lang ako sa life. Siguro masasabi ko lahat ng nangyayari po sa buhay ko, never kong ine-expect and never kong ini-imagine na ganun ‘yung mangyayari when it comes to… in general. Lahat, sa work, sa life."

According to the actress, she's simply *thankful* and happy.

“Whatever blessing na dumadating ngayon, doon lang talaga ako nagfo-focus. No rush with everything basta focused on what blessing ang binigay ngayon for this year, for whatever moment na nandidito ngayon,” says Julia.



“Lahat ng mga pinapangarap ko, more than pa sa mga nangyayari. Super thankful and I’m very happy talaga.”

Julia and Coco first met on the set of the 2008 teleserye Ligaw na Bulaklak. In 2012, the CocoJul love team was launched through the hit TV series Walang Hanggan.