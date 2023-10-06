Julia Montes On Kathryn Bernardo's Success: 'Ako 'yung isa sa pinakamasaya'

True friendships are all about loving and supporting each other—and that's how Julia Montes sees her connection with former Mara Clara co-star Kathryn Bernardo.

Now at the peak of their careers, Julia expressed her happiness and excitement for everything that's going on in Kathryn's professional life.

She also does not feel any pressure to surpass the success of Kathryn's film with Alden Richards, who is now her co-star in Five Breakups and a Romance.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Julia said, "Parang imbis na tignan ko siya na nape-pressure lang, I'm proud na si Kathryn 'yung nandoon."

"Ako kasi mas proud po ako eh, 'dun ako tumitingin kasi si Kathryn 'yun eh. Para akong ate ni Kathryn na every time na may na-achieve siya, ako 'yung isa sa pinakamasasaya," Julia stated.

Julia and Kathryn's friendship go way back their Goin' Bulilit days. In 2010, they became household names after starring in the Mara Clara remake.

Despite not usually seeing them together on social media, Julia affirmed that they have a strong and happy friendship. In fact, they both look forward to working together again in the future.

"Lagi nga naming biro sa isa't isa, tayo ang original love team, nami-miss na natin ang isa't isa, kailan tayo uli gagawa (ng project) may ganon po kami," Julia shared.

"Our bond is really special." Julia said. "Bago pa mabuo ang mga love team love team, kami ang original love team at 'yun ang love team na hindi matitibag sa aming dalawa."

Julia, together with Alden, attended the premiere night of A Very Good Girl, and showed their love and support for Kathryn. Julia even posted a video of Kathryn during the premiere night saying, "Soooo proud of you @bernardokath! You’re a badass in this film!"

Julia's film with Alden is her comeback film after eight years, and she admits she's getting the jitters.

"Takot ako kung kaya ko. Laging ganon ang takot ko sa sarili ko," Julia shared. "Parang lumaki po ako na lagi akong natatakot kung nama-match ko ba 'yung expectations (ng mga tao)."

But Julia is also rediscovering her capabilities. "This time, after doing this film, meeting Alden, Direk Irene, they made me feel na pwede pala 'yung takot na 'yun, hindi na takot na kung kaya ko—takot na mas sana magustuhan na lang siya ng tao," she said.

Julia and Alden's movie, Five Breakups and a Romance will be shown in cinemas on October 18.

Watch their film's full trailer here: