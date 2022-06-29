Aww, Juliana Gomez's Parents Richard And Lucy *Totally* Approve Of Her Boyfriend

Parents-approved! Juliana Gomez’s boyfriend, Miggy Bonnevie-Bautista, has gotten thumbs up from her loved ones—including her celebrity parents Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez!

“My parents are actually very relaxed about it, because ahm, wala, like they always see him around,” she shared in an interview. “And we both fence.”

True enough, one quick stroll on her athlete beau’s Instagram shows several snapshots of their bonding time, which is playing the sport they both love. ICYDK, Juliana is a talented fencer in her own right, even placing third in the SEA Games qualifying competition in 2021. Impressive!

And in case you’re wondering about her parents’ *exact reaction* upon knowing that their unica hija is already seeing someone special, Juliana had an unexpected response. “Nothing 'cause I didn’t introduce him. It was just something my family knew. It was not something na a big moment.”

Showcasing how *chill* they are as parents, Lucy shared that they’ve got nothing but support for their young daughter. “I don’t want to complicate something that’s very normal. It’s part of growing up. Kami ni Juliana… she knows the rules. Juliana is an easy child. Even before, she has never been… hindi siya yung ma-drama. Hindi siya demanding.”

Juliana’s father Richard, known as a protective dad, certainly approves of her love life too! “Hindi ko na sila mapipigilan, eh. Ang layu-layo ng Ormoc, nakakapunta sila dito, eh. Since nandiyan na, sige. Basta nakikita mong nandiyan.”

ICYDK, Juliana was previously in a relationship with actor Marco Gallo, who also had nothing but kind words for her parents. "I thought Tito Richard would scare me because that's how it is in Italy. You have to put up with the dad, and Tito Richard never demanded that from me. I remember him saying that he will treat good anyone that his daughter loves, and I felt it.”

What a lucky girl!

