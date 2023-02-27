Wow, Juliana Gomez Bagged A Championship Title For UP In The UAAP Fencing Competition

Congratulations are in order for Juliana Gomez, who bagged a gold medal for University of the Philippines at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines fencing competition held last Friday, February 24. The 22-year-old celebrity daughter beat De La Salle University pride Cyrra Vergara in the finals, emotionally falling on her knees after her win. Aww!

“2 years in the making.. I’m just getting started. It’s a privilege to fight for UP,” she wrote on Instagram.

On their own social media accounts, her parents and friends couldn’t help but express their love for the It girl’s milestone. Her dad Richard Gomez, a former SEA Games medallist, penned her the sweetest congratulatory post. “I am so proud of you, @gomezjuliana! You are now a UAAP champion. Hard work and understanding of the game have set in. I love you, ‘day!”

One of her good friends, Claudia Barretto, even changed her Instagram icon into Juliana’s headshot, and gave her a heartwarming message. “@gomezjuliana, you deserve this exact moment in your life. Patient, hardworking, and uncomplaining. You make all of us so proud…”

IMAGE Instagram/claudia

Congratulations, Juliana. What a feat!

