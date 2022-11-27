Wow, Juliana Gomez Just Won A Fencing Championship In Thailand

Juliana Gomez just brought more honor to the Philippines as she won the Thailand Open Fencing Championship held in Bangkok on November 27.

Her dad, Richard Gomez, who himself is a fencing athlete and competed at the 2005 Southeast Asian Games for fencing and won the gold medal, shared Juliana's winning moment on Instagram as she beat her opponent.

The actor and politician wrote, "Congratulations @gomezjuliana for winning the Thailand Open Fencing Championship today. May you keep on winning and bring more honor to the country."

Juliana posted a comment on Richard's post that reads, "Thanks, Dad! Love you!"

Juliana would frequently show snippets of her practicing the sport on her Insta feed.

In an interview in 2021, Juliana said she was practicing fencing under the guidance of her dad. In addition to training his daughter, Richard is serving as the President of the Philippine Fencing Association.

