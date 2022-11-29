So Kilig! Julie Anne San Jose And Rayver Cruz Just Exchanged *I Love You’s* During Their Concert

You guys, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz just keep giving us reasons to *ship* them, because aside from their undeniable chemistry (as seen on their countless TikTok videos together), they have also revealed their ~true~ feelings for each other.

ICYMI, the JulieVer tandem exchanged “I love you’s” during their recent concert held on November 26 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. It started when the Kapuso actor took the opportunity to confess to the singer, “Naalala mo nung birthday mo, 'di ba? Sinabi ko sayo kung anong nararamdaman ko, 'di ba? Gusto ko lang din iparinig sa kanila. Julie Anne San Jose, I love you. I love you so much.” Aww!

And as if that's not enough to make us kilig, Julie Anne had the sweetest response by *finally* saying the words Rayver has been longing to hear. “Gusto ko lang sabihin na sobrang grateful ako sayo, na dumating ka sa buhay ko. And ang dami nang nagbago sa buhay ko simula ng dumating ka. Kaya gusto kong sabihin, I love you too,” she said.

The two definitely made several hearts flutter that night. Stay strong, Julie and Rayver!

