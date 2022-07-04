OMG, JuRald And BeaDom Are Both Spotted *Currently* Vacationing In Thailand

For anyone who has experienced a breakup, running into an ex can be the most awkward thing—especially if they’re in the company of their *new* significant other! Eep! That’s a possible case for past lovers Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo, who are spotted vacationing in Thailand with their respective partners Julia Barretto and Dominic Roque.

Julia and Bea posted about their couple trips in their Instagram stories.

While netizens couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the ~*coincidence*~, it seems like the matter is totally unintentional, and they’re all having the time of their lives relaxing and having their well-deserved break from their hectic schedules.

Previously, Gerald and Julia dropped hints about a possible wedding in the near future. On the other hand, Bea and Dom are not rushing things, with the actress saying she’s not pressured by her married peers, believing that “we all have our own timelines.”

