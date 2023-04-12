KaladKaren Makes *Herstory* As The First Trans Woman To Win MMFF Best Supporting Actress

TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as Karen Davila’s celebrity impersonator KaladKaren—made history last night as the first transgender woman to win the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Supporting Actress award for her outstanding performance in the film Here Comes The Groom.

Accepting the nod at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, KaladKaren delivered a heartwarming speech about her milestone. “Itong parangal na ito ay hindi lamang recognition ng aking trabaho, kundi pati na rin ng aking pagkatao.”

Further, the actress expressed hope that her win will inspire many dreamers like her, especially all the transgender people, drag artists, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

KaladKaren bested her co-star in the comedy film Maris Racal and Abad Santos of Love You Long Time.

When she posted the win on Instagram, her friends—including Cosmo Women of Influence awardee Mela Habijan, congratulated the award-winning star.

What a feat! Well deserved, and congratulations, KaladKaren!