Karla Estrada Denies KathNiel Breakup Rumors: 'Walang katotohanan!'

The internet is going crazy over a recent clip on TikTok where Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla gave different answers about their definition of loyalty. Kathryn said that loyalty for her is being contented, while Daniel likened loyalty to his dog, Summer. The moment happened during the press conference of KathNiel's show, 2 Good 2 Be True.

As the video clip made the rounds online, one concerned Instagram user took to Daniel's mom, Karla Estrada's Instagram account to confirm the news. The netizen asked, "Tita Karla, enlighten us na hindi totoo na break ang KathNiel or may prob sila po. May naglalabasan po kasing mga comments sa TikTok dahil lang sa pagsabi ni DJ na si Summer ang definition ng pinaka-loyal niya."

To which Karla responded (in all caps), "Walang katotohanan!!!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kathryn and Daniel subtly shut down the rumors of a breakup when they were spotted together at the airport on October 28. Karla also posted photos of KathNiel where the actress congratulated Kathryn and her mom, Min Bernardo, on their new boutique hotel business in Camiguin.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Karla has been openly supportive of KathNiel's relationship and fully supports the idea of them tying the knot. Karla previously said in an interview, "Napakaswerte ng anak ko kay Kathryn. Very responsible siya." She also shared how she has seen Kathryn and Daniel grow throughout the course of their relationship and said, "Ang maganda kasi sa kanila, nag-mature sila sa loob ng relationship."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ABOUT KATHNIEL:

Here's Why KathNiel Chose To Do A Rom-Com Teleserye As Their Comeback Project

The 'All Too Well' Dishwashing Scene Seriously Reminds Pinoys Of KathNiel In 'The Hows Of Us'

KathNiel Are Releasing A *Documentary* To Celebrate Their 10th Love Team Anniv