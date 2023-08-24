Kathryn Bernardo Speaks Up About Her Viral Video Where She Was Seen *Vaping*

With social media present in our daily lives, every move made by a public figure can be scrutinized, analyzed, and often misinterpreted. Such was the case when Kathryn Bernardo found herself at the center of attention due to a viral video, where she was seen holding a vape on the set of her upcoming movie with Dolly de Leon, A Very Good Girl.

The video led to a ~flurry~ of reactions online, with some netizens expressing disappointment and concern over Kathryn's actions, as they felt that she should uphold a certain image and serve as a *role model* for the younger generation. On the other hand, some of her fans speculated that the video was part of a scene in the movie.

#kathrynbernardo #abscbn #starmagic ? original sound - ban @bantwoten Nag punta si Kathryn Bernardo sa workplace namin part two! ps. sorry po sa mga voice over, marami lang pong mantika utak ko. at freestyle lang po lahat yan. labyu! kung need po idelete, pa pm nlng po me at sendan ko po kayo gcash ko, salamat po ???????? #bantwoten

During the media conference for A Very Good Girl, the actress addressed the issue head-on, mentioning that she’s not *pressured* to be perfect, because she knows she’s not.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Una, sad ako na may video about it kasi parang [na-violate] yung privacy ko. But then, it happened, so okay lang kung nangyari na. Kung ginagawa ko yun, or di ko ginagawa, or ginagawa ko lang ba yun sa movie, hindi naman nun i-dedefine yung pagkatao ko. It won’t make me less of a person,” she said.

“I guess depende na lang yun sa mga tao. Abangan niyo na lang din yung movie.”

Instagram/kimiyap

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

The actress hopes more people will respect celebrities’ private moments and personal time.

“Sana it won’t happen again kasi kailangan din namin yung privacy and personal space namin,” she continued. Word!