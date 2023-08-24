Kathryn Bernardo Says Daniel Padilla Respects Her Timing When It Comes To Marriage: 'Hindi pa ako ready'

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have been going strong as a love team and real-life couple for quite some time now. From the actress dubbing KathNiel "a fandom that has eventually turned into a family" in her 10th anniversary post, to Daniel confirming their IRL relationship in November 2018, and more recently with Kathryn calling Daniel her "crushie since ‘12", it's been a notable mix of sweet moments and career highlights for these two.

Supportive netizens are always on the lookout for couple news, and recently during the media presscon of A Very Good Girl, one interviewer got the scoop straight from Kath herself. The reporter mentioned that many were still kilig over their special moments during the wedding of director Cathy Garcia-Molina. ICYMI, they got *both* the bridal bouquet and the wedding garter!

So when asked if if she was ready to level up her relationship with Daniel, Kathryn showed media and fans alike that the couple have clearly thought about their future together. "Kasi ngayon, andito kami sa peak namin ni DJ na kailangan namin magtrabaho. Especially [since] may bahay na pinagawa, maraming gastos, and then parang alam din namin sa sarili namin na...hindi pa, hindi pa time, and open kami about it ha?" she said.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Iba't iba naman yung time ng lahat, so ngayon attend lang kami ng mga kasal, mga ganun," the 27-year-old continued, before joking that she was still game to be a bridesmaid, just not a bride—for now. When questioned if the couple had talked about marriage, Kathryn confirmed that they have: "Yes, of course, but he respects my timing din...alam ko din na hindi pa ako ready so ayaw mong pilitin ng mga ganun. Importante, masaya kayo ngayon, tapos take it day by day."

Watch her full interview here:

'We need privacy, too': Kathryn Bernardo addresses viral video | ABS-CBN News

We can't wait to see the Kathryn Bernardo-Dolly De Leon tandem in A Very Good Girl—who else is excited?!