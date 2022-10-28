Yass! Kathryn Bernardo And Daniel Padilla Shut Down Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible

ICYMI: Just last night, rumors were flying around that Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have called it quits, following their controversial answers at the press conference of their hit series 2 Good 2 Be True. The news devastated fans of the reel-to-real-life love team, but thankfully, Kath and DJ swiftly took it upon themselves to *shut down* the rumor mill, albeit in a subtle manner.

This morning, KathNiel were spotted at the airport, seemingly on the way to a vacation together. One fan, who took a snap with the two, wrote on Twitter: “Super unexpected that I got to see my faves at the airport! Good morning naman! I love you both so much, @bernardokath @imdanielpadilla.” Okaaaay, folks. There's your *assurance* that our OTP is going strong!

The latest gossip started when the couple was asked about where they envision themselves five years down the road. Surprisingly, both got candid and agreed that they’re open to going solo and veering away from their famed love team.

Kathryn explained, “In the next five years, 31 years old na ko nun. [I’m] still young but then you have different priorities. The love team Kathniel will always always be there. But we don’t wanna limit or box ourselves na parang, di pwede si Deej gumawa ng ganyan kasi Kathniel, Kathniel lang parati. Grabe 11 years na, so in the next five years, I can’t wait to see Deej do more films, [at] alam kong dami nya nae-envision. And kung may gagawin pa kami in the future, andyan yan. But yung important siguro, yung gusto din nyang gawin as Daniel.”

She expressed her appreciation to the KathNiel fans, and says that they want to do different things for them. “Ang hirap kasi ang dami namin nagawa together, and ang swerte lang siguro namin na yung fans namin, ina-allow nila kami to grow individually and as love team as well. But yun, like what I said kanina, ayaw namin i-limit yung isa't-isa, and if he wants to do this project without me, it’s okay, I won’t feel bad. Tumatanda na rin kami and of course we wanna offer our audience roles na di pa namin nagagawa.”

Echoing his partner’s sentiments, Daniel said, “Accurate yung sinabi ni Kathryn... We’ve done so much films, shows also. Tama naman yung sinabi ni Kathryn na di kami dapat makahon masyado. Kasi tulad nga ng sinabi ni Direk May, madami pa kami pwede gawin. It’s not a joke. Pero talagang binibigyan pa rin namin ng dedikasyon. Pero at some point kasi aabot narin tayo na gusto na rin natin gumawa ng ibang timpla. Kasi pag paulit ulit, parang pagkain, pag paulit-ulit, nakakasawa na din.”

“I’m not saying nakakasawa kasi it’s always magical 'pag magkasama kami,” he clears. “Pero individually, kailangan din naming mag-grow as actors din. Na gumawa ng projects na kinakatukatan namin, mga projects na hindi kami sigurado. Masarap yung ganun. Hindi mo iniisip kung ano kikitain ng pelikula mo, you just wanna do it because you like it.”

Further, the couple was also asked about their thoughts on what “loyalty” is. “Loyalty for me is being contented,” Kathryn quipped. “Because if you’re contented, you won't look for [another] person, right? So loyalty is contentment.”

As for Daniel, he paid tribute to his dog Summer for teaching him the true meaning of the word. “Alam mo kung sino pinaka-loyal? Yung aso ko, si Summer. Yun pinaka-loyal. Dun ko makikita yung definition ng loyalty. Na kahit anuman pinagdadaanan ko ngayon, kung anuman sitwasyon ng emosyon ko ngayon, sino ako ngayon… tatanggapin ako ng buong-buo. Yun ang loyalty, walang judgment kung sino ka.”

Aww. We’re always rooting for you, KathNiel!

