Kathryn Bernardo’s Fans Are Calling Out Paolo Contis for *Downplaying* Her Role In 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'

ICYMI: The new season of Paolo Contis' talk show Just In recently premiered, starting things off on a high note with the guesting of prized Kapuso leading man Alden Richards! Given the public’s interest in Alden, what with his ~controversial~ revelations in Boy Abunda’s talk show just this week, netizens tuned in to this latest interview, hoping to get a scoop on more details about his notoriously private personal life.

However, things took a turn when Paolo brought up his thoughts on the success of Hello, Love, Goodbye—the blockbuster movie in which Alden starred with Kathryn Bernardo. ICYDK, the film is his biggest project to date, and it also currently holds the record for the most-watched Filipino movie of all time.

“Yung number one movie ng Star Cinema at ABS-CBN, taga-GMA yung artista,” Paolo candidly said, which has quickly gone viral. “Of course, we have Kathryn, who is the biggest star of ABS-CBN. But you also have the biggest star of GMA (points at Alden).”

A certain netizen recorded the said clip and posted it on Twitter, stating in the caption, “Paolo Contis spitting facts only. Oh wag niyo ko aawayin ha si Paolo nagsabe niyan.”



The said tweet elicited negative reactions from netizens, with Kathryn’s fans flocking online to make an argument about how the movie’s success should be credited to the actress’ proven box office prowess and massive fan base.

“Kathryn ate that role tbh. The story revolves around her character. Kahit wala yung character ni Alden, it will still be number one,” one Twitter user wrote, among several tweets *slamming* Paolo's statement.

In the interview, Alden spoke further about the milestone that he shared with Kath, crediting the whole cast and crew especially their director for the lessons he learned. “Di naging madali yan, Kuya Pao. It was my first venture out of GMA, to be part of the production of another network [which was] ABS-CBN. Ako lang yun taong taga-GMA,” he told Paolo.

“Di ko naramdamang di ako welcome. Sobrang gaan. Yung na-experience ko kay Direk Cathy was a liberating experience. Kasi this happened after AlDub. I don’t appreciate patronage na parang ‘Eto ka, eto yung nagawa mo.’ Mas gusto ko yung dinudurog ako kasi dun ko nakikita yung value ng trabaho ko. Direk Cathy gave me the treatment that I needed for this project.”

Watch more of Alden's interview below: